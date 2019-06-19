Schumer Wants to Kick Impeachment Decision ‘Months Down the Road’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) does not want to close the door on impeachment proceedings against President Trump, but he wants to kick the decision “months down the road,” he confirmed during a Tuesday press conference.

Calls for impeachment are growing among Democrats specifically, but Schumer seems to be walking in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) footsteps, refusing to come out and definitively voice support for such an action.

“We don’t know all of it yet and the more new facts come out the better-informed decision the American people and then the Congress can make on this issue,” Schumer said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“So I think the strategy of getting as much of the facts out and then months down the road making a decision on impeachment … is the right strategy,” he added.

During the weekend, Pelosi told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that there is nothing more divisive than impeaching the president, which is why Democrats must “handle it with great care.”

“It has to be about the truth and the facts to take you to whatever decision has to be there,” Pelosi explained.

“It should by no means be done politically. We shouldn’t impeach politically, or you shouldn’t not impeach politically,” she continued.

“But you — we must always remember we have a responsibility for oneness because that is the strength of our — that is the strength of our country,” she added.

Democrats have continually failed to identify a single politically legitimate reason to impeach President Trump. Many of Trump’s critics put stock in the Mueller report’s findings, which essentially exonerated the president, as there was no evidence of collusion and no sufficient evidence of obstruction.

Pelosi signaled that she is warming up to impeachment proceedings, telling reporters at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast Wednesday that a political wrist slap is out of the question.

“No. I think censure is just a way out,” she told reporters. “If you want to go, you have to go. In other words, if the goods are there, you must impeach.”

Sixty-five House Democrats are calling for an impeachment inquiry, according to the Hill’s latest whip list.