The transcript is as follows:

BROOKE BALDWIN: I want to get you on the record for this. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused the Trump administration of running as what she referred to as “concentration camps” in its detention of migrants at the southern border. I wanted to ask you what you thought of her characterization, her comparison to the Holocaust and especially by ending it and saying “Never Again.”

REP. HENRY CUELLAR: With all due respect to her, she has a different usage of words and maybe a different perception… I’ve been to those detention centers, I’ve been to those shelters, as you know. There are adults that are in detention centers, but the children are put in shelters run by non-profits. I would not use the terms that she used and imply anything after that.