Women’s March Leader Lashes Out at Burgess Owens After He Says Democrats Should Pay Reparations

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: Former NFL player Burgess Owens testifies during a hearing on slavery reparations held by the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties on June 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. The subcommittee debated the H.R. 40 bill, which proposes a commission be …
Zach Gibson/Getty Images
HANNAH BLEAU

Democrats – including Women’s March leader Tamika Mallory – are ripping former Oakland Raider Burgess Owens after he called out the Democrat Party for its role in slavery, segregation, and black oppression during a testimony before the House Judiciary Subcommittee Wednesday.

The scheduled hearing featured testimony from Owens, who slammed the Democrat Party for its significant role in black oppression historically and currently, even mentioning the party’s support of aborting black babies.

“Let’s pay restitution,” Owens said. “How about the Democratic Party pay for all the misery brought to my race?”

This is not about black and white, rich or poor, blue collar, white collar. We’re fighting for the hearts of our nation. We have a very, very special country– it’s called Judeo-Christian values. It allows every generation to become better than the last. That has not ended. That has not stopped. Until now.

Owens pointed to the left’s victim mentality and the effect it is having on children.

“We’re telling our kids something different – that they don’t have the opportunities we had,” he said.

Leftist Democrats did not take kindly to Owens’ words. Women’s March leader Tamika Mallory dismissed Owens as nothing more than the modern equivalent of an Uncle Tom.

“They always find one negro who undermines the movement to impress white folks,” she tweeted. “You are doing your job well. smh #reparationshearing #Juneteenth2019.”

Many Democrats on Twitter were outraged by Owens’ brutally honest testimony.

This was not the first time Owens has spoken out against reparations. He penned a Wall Street Journal column in May, writing, “I didn’t earn slavery reparations, and I don’t want them.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.