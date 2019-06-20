Bernie Sanders Says He Welcomes the NRA’s Hatred

Socialist presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders indicated that he and his followers welcome the hatred of groups like the NRA.

Sanders used a tweet to lump the NRA together with drug companies, insurance companies, Wall Street, “the military industrial complex,” and others, saying, “We welcome your hatred.”

The tweet contained a video of Sanders and FDR delivering the same attacks on private enterprise, technological success stories, and individual Americans who have amassed billions of dollars. The text of the tweet also included mention of the NRA.

Sanders said, “They are unanimous in their hate for me, and I welcome their hatred.”

Our movement is opposed by:

-The drug companies

-The insurance companies

-The NRA

-The fossil fuel industry

-Wall Street

-The military industrial complex

-Private prisons Our response to them is exactly what FDR stated in 1936: "We welcome your hatred." pic.twitter.com/oyBvYMXu0o — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 19, 2019

On March 21, 2019, Breitbart News reported Sanders’ calls for the U.S. to emulate the gun policies in New Zealand. He did this after New Zealand announced a ban on commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles, “high-capacity” magazines, and certain gun parts.

Just hours after the May 31, 2019, Virginia Beach shooting, Sanders sent a tweet in which he blasted the NRA and called for more gun control. Within the 48-hours that followed, it was learned the Virginia Beach gunman had acquired his handguns legally — which means he had passed a background check — and he had entered the building legally. Because of this, Virginia Beach police chief Jame Cervera observed that no gun control would have prevented the attack from occurring.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.