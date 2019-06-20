Donald Trump Unveils Model of New Air Force One Paint Scheme

President Donald Trump unveiled a plane model on Thursday demonstrating the new color scheme for Air Force One.

The model was spotted on a table in the Oval Office during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I would say the plane basically is an upgrade over that model. We actually are getting things that they didn’t get. We’re saving about $1.5 billion. So it’s going to be terrific,” Trump told reporters.

A model of the new Air Force One design sits on a table during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The new Air Force One will go into service in 2024.

Despite some critics lamenting the loss of the baby blue and gold paint scheme, Trump is ready for a change.

“You know what? It’s been a long time and it fits the plane better … and I like the concept of red white and blue, and the classic,” he said in an interview with Fox and Friends on Friday. “I think it’s going to look much better actually.”

He said the new colors were inspired by first lady Melania Trump’s fashion style, just as the old colors were inspired by former first lady Jackie Kennedy.