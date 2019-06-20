Eric Swalwell: ‘Prosecute’ Those Who Defy AR-15 Ban

Democrat presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell (D) used a Thursday morning tweet to push prosecution for those who defy his proposed AR-15 ban.

His plan rests on a forced buyback of AR-15s and other commonly owned semiautomatic rifles.

Swalwell has been pushing this confiscatory gun control for over a year. He initially intimated the government could nuke Americans who refused to comply with the plan, then softened the punishment by telling CNN’s Jake Tapper that the non-compliant would simply face jail time. He also added a third option, indicating that those who did not want to give their guns to the government could instead deposit them at a hunting or shooting club.

His latest tweet on the subject makes clear criminal prosecution awaits those who do cooperate withe the ban:

We need to keep the most dangerous guns out of the hands of he most dangerous people. For our comprehensive plan, go to: https://t.co/2y3XKJqybG pic.twitter.com/gXZ4GcIfvk — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 20, 2019

On June 17, 2109, Breitbart News reported Swalwell gave a gun control speech that attracted 18 listeners. His confiscatory AR-15 gun control was front and center, but he also pushed a gun registry, a 48-hour waiting period for gun purchases, a ban on bump stocks, suppressors, and “high capacity” magazines, as well as a host of other controls.

Swalwell is also pledging a federal ban against allowing teachers to be armed for self-defense.

