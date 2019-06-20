Hunter Biden Still Active in Chinese-Sponsored Investment Fund

CHARLIE SPIERING

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter continues to play an active role in a Chinese-sponsored investment fund, according to ABC News.

Attorneys for Hunter Biden confirmed to ABC News that Biden remains in his position despite questions about his role at a Chinese investment fund.

Hunter Biden traveled to China with his father in 2013, and his firm formed a $1.5 billion joint venture with the Chinese government called Bohai Harvest RST. Hunter serves on the board of the company.

Author Peter Schweizer first reported the details of the questionable dealings with China in his bestselling book Secret Empires.

Hunter Biden continues as a minority stakeholder in the company, with his current investment estimated at approximately $430,000, according to a source familiar with his involvement, ABC News reported.

