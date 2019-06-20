Hunter Biden Sued by Arkansas Woman Claiming She Had His Love Child

Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, is being sued by an Arkansas woman alleging that he is the father of her baby.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Lunden Alexis Roberts filed a petition for paternity and child support against Hunter Biden on May 28th. Roberts’ attorney, Clint Lancaster of The Lancaster Law Firm, says his client’s attempts to serve her purported baby’s father have been unsuccessful. The two-page lawsuit states Roberts claims she and Hunter Biden previously shared a relationship and that “Baby Doe” was born “as a result of that relationship” in August 2018. Further details of the pair’s alleged relationship are unknown. While the case was assigned to 16th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Don McSpadden, a court date has not been scheduled.

“Roberts is asking the court to establish that Hunter Biden, 49, is the baby’s biological father, award her child support and require him to provide health insurance for the infant; out-of-pocket health care expenses would be evenly divided, according to the filing. The mother is also seeking fees, costs and ‘all other just and proper relief,'” according to the newspaper.

Roberts has yet to make a public statement regarding her claims. “She really values her privacy,” Lancaster said of his client, adding that she believes the matter “is a parenting and child support issue between her and Mr. Biden.”

“We have been in contact with Hunter Biden’s attorney. We have attempted to work with Hunter and his attorney to settle this issue but that has not been successful. We are attempting to serve Mr. Biden,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign is staying mum on the lawsuit, ignoring multiple requests for comment sent to five spokespeople by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

TMZ reported last week that Hunter Biden married South African-born Melissa Cohen on May 16 in what appears to have been a discreet ceremony. “The couple was married by an L.A. minister who runs an instant marriage company, which makes us think Uncle Joe and the rest of the fam were not there,” the gossip media outlet reported at the time. The development comes on the heels of reports that Hunter split with Hallie Biden, who was the widow of his late brother Beau.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s report comes as Hunter Biden faces growing scrutiny over his foreign business dealings. In exhaustive detail, Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer’s best-selling book Secret Empires explored how Hunter Biden’s private equity firm secured a $1.5 billion investment from the state-owned Bank of China while his father was negotiating U.S. policy with Beijing as vice president.

Appearing on the Fox News Channel in March, Schweizer delved into some of the deal’s eyebrow-raising details.

“In December of 2013, Hunter Biden flies on Air Force 2 to Beijing, China, with his father,” Schweizer told host Laura Ingraham. “His father meets with Chinese officials, he’s very soft on Beijing. The most important thing that happens [is] ten days after they return. And that’s when Hunter Biden’s small, private equity firm called Rosemont Seneca Partners gets a $1 billion private equity deal with the Chinese government, not with the Chinese corporation, with the government. And what people need to realize is Hunter Biden has no background in China. He has no background in private equity. The deal he got in the Shanghai free-trade zone, nobody else had — Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Blackstone, nobody had this deal.”

Schweizer Secret Empires also revealed how Hunter was appointed to the board of a Ukrainian oligarch-owned energy company, Burisma Holdings, while his father was vice president and negotiating U.S. policy with Ukraine. The New York Times reported in May that Hunter Biden was paid “as much as $50,000 per month in some months” by Burisma, despite the fact that he “lacked any experience in Ukraine and just months earlier had been discharged from the Navy Reserve after testing positive for cocaine.”

On Thursday, ABC News published its own report on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and cited ethics experts who warned of “legitimate questions about possible past and future conflicts of interest” concerning the Biden family. The establishment media outlet even asked for the 2020 frontrunner about the possible conflicts exposed by Schweizer, though Joe Biden declined to respond to questions. In a statement to ABC News, the Biden campaign maintained that the candidate followed “well-established executive branch ethics standards” and pledged to issue an executive order to “address conflicts of interest of any kind” if elected president.

“This process will be set out in detail in the executive order that President Biden would issue on his first day in office,” the statement adds.

Hunter Biden, through his attorney, said he never spoke of his business activities with his father.

“At no time have I discussed with my father the company’s business, or my board service,” Hunter Biden maintained. “Any suggestion to the contrary is just plain wrong.”