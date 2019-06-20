Medic Testifies He Killed ISIS Fighter, Not Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher

A medic testifying in the trial of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher said Thursday that he is the one who killed a wounded Islamic State fighter, not Gallagher, according to a Navy spokesman.

The medic, Special Operation 1st Class Corey Scott, testified to a court at Naval Base San Diego that he killed the fighter by asphyxiation, according to Navy Region Southwest spokesman Brian O’Rourke. He reportedly testified that Gallagher stabbed the fighter, but did not kill him.

Gallagher, 40, faces seven charges, including premeditated murder and aggravated assault charges tied to the alleged killing of the ISIS fighter, and for allegedly mowing down a young girl and old man from a sniper roost. Gallagher has pleaded not guilty.

Those charges stemmed from a small group of junior SEALs who deployed with Gallagher to Iraq in 2017. Gallagher’s defense team argues they made up war crime allegations against Gallagher to derail his award of a Silver Star, a coveted training billet, and a final promotion.

They alleged that after the wounded ISIS fighter was brought to the SEALs by Iraqi partner forces, that Gallagher wanted to deal with him, and stabbed him in the neck with a knife, killing him.

Gallagher later took a photo with the deceased fighter, holding a knife, and allegedly texted fellow Navy SEALs that he “got him” with his knife. The photo allegedly did not show any blood on the knife or Gallagher.