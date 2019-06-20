Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) argued Wednesday “the dictionary” supports her claims U.S. migrant holding facilities are comparable to concentration camps.

In an interview with TMZ on Capitol Hill, Ocasio-Cortez was asked for her thoughts on receiving scorn from Rep. Elizabeth Cheney (R-WY), who urged the far-left lawmaker to learn “actual history” before commenting on the hot button topic.

It’s “unsurprising to me that of all people, it’s Elizabeth Cheney coming to the defense of separating children from their parents at the border,” Ocasio-Cortez told the Hollywood gossip outlet.

The self-avowed Democratic-socialist once again defend her use of the term “concentration camps” to describe the facilities, stating the “academic definition” of the camps “are targeting a community and putting them in detention camps without a trial.”

‘That’s what the Trump administration is doing,” the New York Democrat added.

Ocasio-Cortez then went on to say the evidence debunking her comparison did not hold much weight. “It’s a pretty open and close definition and a question of the dictionary,” she concluded, grinning.

Ocasio-Cortez has attracted a flurry of criticism this week after referring to President Donald Trump as a “fascist” whose administration is running “concentration camps” on the U.S.-Mexico Southern border.

“That is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps,” she argued during a live-stream on Instagram Monday. “The fact that concentrations camps are now an institutionalized practice in the Home of the Free is extraordinarily disturbing and we need to do something about it.”