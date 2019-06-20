Pollak: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Effectively Accuses Obama of Running ‘Concentration Camps’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has effectively compared President Barack Obama to Adolf Hitler, and his administration to the Third Reich.

That’s the logical consequence of her claim that detention facilities at the southern border are “concentration camps” — because the same facilities existed under Obama.

Breitbart News first broke the news in 2014 that large numbers of children were being “warehoused by authorities” after crossing the border illegally.

Few Democrats showed any concern, or criticized the Obama administration for its policies — even when photos emerged of children being detained in facilities where they had been separated from adults by chain-link fences.

Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats continue to hurl accusations of “kids in cages” at the Trump administration, but few said anything five years ago — even after the mainstream media documented the Obama administration’s policies.

Now, Ocasio-Cortez has decided that such facilities — which cannot accommodate the surge of migrants, partly because Democrats refuse to fund the Trump administration’s border security efforts adequately — are “concentration camps.” She has even used the phrase “never again,” popularly associated with the Nazi Holocaust against Jews.

And when faced with criticism, from Yad Vashem or even friendly CNN and MSNBC, she has refused to apologize.

But since Ocasio-Cortez is digging in, rejecting any criticism of her false and offensive comparison, it is perhaps fair to let her analogy run its course. She is accusing the first black president, and still the most important figure in the Democratic Party, of running “concentration camps.”

The Lyndon LaRouche fans who crashed Tea Party rallies with posters of Obama wearing a Hitler mustache were considered a lunatic fringe; AOC is apparently eager to join them.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.