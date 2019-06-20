Donald Trump Jr. says Roy Moore (R) – the failed Senate candidate who lost to Doug Jones (D) in Alabama’s special election in 2017 – is going directly against the president by launching another Senate bid and is doing a disservice to conservatives in the process.

Moore announced his intentions to run for Alabama’s Senate seat Thursday afternoon.

“I’m ready to do it again and yes, I will run for the United States Senate in 2020,” Moore announced.

“The people of Alabama are not only angry, but they’re going to act on that anger,” he continued. “The people of Alabama are tired of politicians saying one thing and doing another.”

“Can I win? Yes, I can win,” he added.

President Trump has expressed doubts over Moore’s previously rumored consideration, and Don Jr. wants to set the record straight: Moore is, in fact, going against the president, despite his claims otherwise.

“This is pure fake news,” he tweeted. “I can assure everyone that by running, Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process.”

Last month, Trump expressed concern over the possibility of losing a Senate seat in Alabama, warning that Moore would likely be unable to secure the seat for Republicans.

“Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama. This time it will be for Six Years, not just Two,” he tweeted.

I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t. If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories.

“Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating,” he added. “Judges and Supreme Court Justices!”

Moore defiantly responded to Trump’s remarks, telling Politico: “The president doesn’t control who votes for the United States Senate in Alabama. People in Alabama are smarter than that. They elect the senator from Alabama, not from Washington, D.C.”

Moore faced a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations during the course of his previous campaign and fell to Jones in a narrow defeat – 48.4 percent to Jones’ 49.9 percent.