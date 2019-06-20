Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) critics are only going after her because they do not have a policy agenda and enjoy attacking “WOC” (women of color), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) claimed in a tweet Thursday afternoon.
Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez’s freshman ally, finally came to the New York lawmaker’s defense following the immense firestorm spawned by Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks on “concentration camps” on the U.S-Mexico border.
“The continued policing and bullying by Liz and her crew of the WOC members of Congress is just proof that the GOP don’t have a policy agenda for the American people,” Tlaib tweeted.
“Instead they want to focus on a hate agenda that doesn’t better our lives, but divides us more,” she added:
The tweet was, in part, a response to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who questioned Ocasio-Cortez’s assessment and implored her to brush up on “actual history.”
Please @AOC do us all a favor and spend just a few minutes learning some actual history. 6 million Jews were exterminated in the Holocaust. You demean their memory and disgrace yourself with comments like this. https://t.co/NX5KPPb2Hl
— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 18, 2019
Ocasio-Cortez responded in a tweet, asking, “What do YOU call building mass camps of people being detained without a trial?”
Hey Rep. Cheney, since you’re so eager to “educate me,” I’m curious:
What do YOU call building mass camps of people being detained without a trial?
How would you dress up DHS’s mass separation of thousands children at the border from their parents? https://t.co/OOfrrfa1Ew
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019
In a follow-up tweet, she added, “Hope you enjoy defending concentration camps. I won’t back down fighting against them”:
Also @Liz_Cheney, the fact that you employed the horrifying word “exterminated” here (co-opting the language of the oppressor) tells us that it’s *you* that needs to brush up on your reading.
Hope you enjoy defending concentration camps. I won’t back down fighting against them. https://t.co/OOfrrfa1Ew
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019
As Breitbart News previously reported:
Detention facilities are a far cry from both concentration camps and certainly from death camps. Detention facilities serve as a temporary holding place for illegal migrants – not U.S. citizens or civilians – while their claims and hearings are being processed. Additionally, detention centers provide another layer of security for the American people.
Cheney responded to Ocasio-Cortez in another tweet Tuesday.
Happy to help educate you @AOC. You could start with the @yadvashem survivor testimonies. I also recommend Night by Elie Wiesel. Here’s an Amazon link to make it easy for you to purchase. https://t.co/PWHEgciGgG https://t.co/4eMe13FgZp
— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 18, 2019
Listen and learn @AOC https://t.co/nq5CMyu8NT
— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 19, 2019
Ocasio-Cortez said she “will never apologize” for likening migrant detention facilities to concentration camps and invoking the well-known Holocaust remembrance phrase “Never Again.” She even cited the dictionary to prove the legitimacy of her assessment.
Dominik Tarcyznski, a member of the parliament of Poland, recently invited Ocasio-Cortez to Poland to see the reality of Hitler’s concentration camps up close.
With this letter, I am formally inviting @AOC to come to Poland,where Adolf Hitler set up the worst chain of concentration camps the world has ever seen, so that she may see that scoring political points with enflamed rhetoric is unacceptable in our contemporary Western societies pic.twitter.com/ivOTfmiCfo
— TARCZYŃSKI Dominik (@D_Tarczynski) June 20, 2019
