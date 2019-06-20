Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) critics are only going after her because they do not have a policy agenda and enjoy attacking “WOC” (women of color), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) claimed in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez’s freshman ally, finally came to the New York lawmaker’s defense following the immense firestorm spawned by Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks on “concentration camps” on the U.S-Mexico border.

“The continued policing and bullying by Liz and her crew of the WOC members of Congress is just proof that the GOP don’t have a policy agenda for the American people,” Tlaib tweeted.

“Instead they want to focus on a hate agenda that doesn’t better our lives, but divides us more,” she added:

The tweet was, in part, a response to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who questioned Ocasio-Cortez’s assessment and implored her to brush up on “actual history.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded in a tweet, asking, “What do YOU call building mass camps of people being detained without a trial?”

In a follow-up tweet, she added, “Hope you enjoy defending concentration camps. I won’t back down fighting against them”:

As Breitbart News previously reported:

Detention facilities are a far cry from both concentration camps and certainly from death camps. Detention facilities serve as a temporary holding place for illegal migrants – not U.S. citizens or civilians – while their claims and hearings are being processed. Additionally, detention centers provide another layer of security for the American people.

Cheney responded to Ocasio-Cortez in another tweet Tuesday.

Ocasio-Cortez said she “will never apologize” for likening migrant detention facilities to concentration camps and invoking the well-known Holocaust remembrance phrase “Never Again.” She even cited the dictionary to prove the legitimacy of her assessment.

Dominik Tarcyznski, a member of the parliament of Poland, recently invited Ocasio-Cortez to Poland to see the reality of Hitler’s concentration camps up close.