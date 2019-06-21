Donald Trump: People ‘Forgot’ Elizabeth Warren Is a ‘Fraud’

President Donald Trump reminded Americans during an interview with Time magazine that Elizabeth Warren is a “fraud” despite her recent rise in the polls.

“If you look at our friend Pocahontas, she is doing pretty well,” Trump said. “They forgot that she’s a fraud.”

Trump commented on the 2020 field during the interview, also remarking on the status of Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I think that Harris has not surged, as they say,” Trump said. “I think that Bernie is going in the wrong direction. I think Biden is going in the wrong direction. He’s dropped a lot.”

Trump said he is not concerned about South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s challenge.

“I don’t believe Mayor Pete has a chance. I never did,” he said. “I don’t see it.”

The 2020 candidates will attend a primary debate next week as they try to stand out amidst a crowded field.

Trump even suggested he might live-tweet the debate hosted by MSNBC.

“They wrote about it though as though it was fact. I never even thought about it. It’s just so ridiculous,” Trump said Wednesday in an interview with Sean Hannity about reports. “But you know maybe I’ll do it. Make them, instead of fake news, I’ll make them correct news and that’s OK.”