Police found a home intrusion suspect in a Botetourt County, Virginia, front yard after he was shot in the neck by a homeowner.

WSLS reports 46-year-old Edward Colman Barbour allegedly entered the home around around 4:30, pointed a gun at a female and demanded keys to a vehicle. She screamed for help and he allegedly began shooting inside the home.

The homeowner armed himself and returned fire, striking Barbour.

WDBJ7 reports police arrived to find Barbour lying in the front yard, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police believe Barbour had been dropped off in the area about three weeks ago and was trying to get a vehicle in order “to get back to the Roanoke area.”

He now faces breaking and entering charges, as well as charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

