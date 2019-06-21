Kamala Harris in Univision Op-Ed: Trump Has ‘Such Evil’

Democrat presidential hopeful Kamala Harris marveled at what she called in her Univision op-ed, “such evil” in President Donald Trump.

Harris’ sarticle, posted in Spanish and partially translated in a Hill report, stated, “Cruelty against immigrants has been the defining theme of Donald Trump’s presidency.” She referenced comments Trump has made about criminal illegal aliens and his plans for deportations of those who have been served a final order of removal.

“When I see Donald Trump abuse the most powerful office in the world to inflict pain on the most vulnerable, it’s difficult for me to understand how someone could have such evil,” Harris wrote, according to the Hill translation. “But what I do understand is that hatred and resentment are the core of his cynical politics.”

The report noted that Harris has twice now employed Spanish to slam the president’s immigration policies.

President Trump announced Monday night that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would begin removing those individuals determined to be illegally in the United States. Harris hit Trump Tuesday, calling the move “an attempt to remake the demographics of our country by cracking down on immigrants.”

“That this threat is coming from the President of the United States is deeply reprehensible and an affront to our values,” Harris wrote in the Tuesday tweet. She then vowed, “We will fight this.”

Let's call this what it is: an attempt to remake the demographics of our country by cracking down on immigrants. That this threat is coming from the President of the United States is deeply reprehensible and an affront to our values. We will fight this. https://t.co/AUShhjLh1H — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 19, 2019

In December 2016, then California Attorney General and U.S. Senator-elect Harris promised to be a national leader on immigration in league with Sacramento when she got to Washington, DC, according to the L.A. Times.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook