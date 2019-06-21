Kevin McCarthy to Ocasio-Cortez: End Migrant Crisis by Building the Wall

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Friday to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) that to end the migrant crisis at America’s southern border, she and other Democrats must fund the wall.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responded to a question from a reporter on whether the New York progressive should apologize for her remarks comparing American detention centers for illegal immigration and asylum seekers to concentration camps by attacking McCarthy.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said McCarthy should apologize for separating migrant children from their families and alleged “widespread human rights abuses.”

“And until he stops supporting the absolute dehumanizing conditions on the border I will not apologize for holding him to account,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

As long as the @GOPLeader supports jailing children and families on the border, I will continue to hold him to account for it. That’s why I’m calling on Rep. McCarthy to apologize for aiding and supporting the separation of children from their parents.pic.twitter.com/ogHXY7pD3p — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2019

Rep. McCarthy noted that Ocasio-Cortez and her Democrat majority blocked funding for increased border security and humanitarian relief over 17 times and that she can end the migrant crisis by funding the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and build the wall.

McCarthy said, “You and other Democrats have blocked funding 17 times for humanitarian aid at the border. Want to end the crisis? Fund @ HHSGov and # BuildTheWall.”

You and other Democrats have blocked funding 17 times for humanitarian aid at the border. Want to end the crisis? Fund @HHSGov and #BuildTheWall. https://t.co/WzT5BQhoHr — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 21, 2019