Pete Buttigieg Endorses Federal ID for Illegal Immigrants

Mayor Pete Buttigieg endorsed a federal identification card for illegal immigrants on Friday, allowing them to access government services.

“I do believe that it is the responsibility for the federal government to make sure anyone who lives here regardless of their immigration status has the means to demonstrate that they are who they say they are,” he said at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials presidential forum on Friday morning.

Buttigieg was asked about his program to implement a city-wide ID for illegal immigrants in South Bend during his time as mayor and whether he would support the idea federally.

He indicated he did and argued elected officials had a responsibility to offer benefits to not just citizens, but “undocumented residents” as well.

“As a city, my responsibility as a mayor is in fact not only to citizens but to residents,” Buttigieg said.