Poll: Support for Florida Gov. DeSantis Surges After Sanctuary City Ban

Support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is surging in recent weeks following a major legislative victory that banned sanctuary cities across the state.

The latest Quinnipiac Poll reveals that across the board, more voters in every demographic group in Florida — except with Democrat voters and black Americans — approve of the job DeSantis is doing as governor than those who disapprove.

Specifically, DeSantis’s total approval among all Florida voters stands at 55 percent with only 22 percent disapproving of the job he is doing thus far. About 83 percent of Republican voters approve of DeSantis and 51 percent of swing voters say they approve of the job he is doing as governor. Though a plurality of Democrat voters disapprove of DeSantis – about 40 percent – another 35 percent said they approve of the job he is doing.

Most notably, roughly 45 percent of Hispanic voters approve of DeSantis while only 25 percent said they disapprove. Among white voters, DeSantis earns huge support with 65 percent approving of the job he is doing and less than 20 percent disapproving.

White men are the most satisfied with DeSantis, as 73 percent approve of the job he is doing, with 65 percent of white college-educated voters agreeing.

Even among black Americans, DeSantis wins approval from about 35 percent with another 36 percent disapproving of him. Across every age group, more voters approve of DeSantis than they disapprove.

DeSantis’s popularity comes as he most recently signed into law a ban on sanctuary cities across Florida, outlawing the practice of local jurisdictions shielding criminal illegal aliens from deportation.

Florida is only the second state in the country with one of the largest foreign-born populations to outlaw the protection of illegal aliens. The first state with a large foreign-born population to implement a sanctuary city ban was Texas.

Today, Florida has the fourth largest foreign-born population in the county, with more than 4.1 million illegal aliens, legal immigrants, and foreign-born naturalized citizens. California, Texas, and New York continue to have the largest foreign-born populations in the county. California, a sanctuary state, has almost as many foreign-born residents as New York, Texas, and Florida combined, with more than 10.5 million illegal aliens, legal residents, and foreign-born naturalized citizens living in the state.

The Quinnipiac Poll was conducted June 12 through June 17, surveying nearly 1,300 Florida voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percentage points.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.