Donald Trump Backs Down on Deportation Threat

President Donald Trump suspended Saturday his threat to deport millions of illegal immigrants, after previewing a renewed enforcement surge.

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “If not, Deportations start!”

Earlier Saturday, Trump detailed a renewed effort by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to deport illegals.

“The people that ICE will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported,” he wrote. “This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts. These are people that are supposed to go back to their home country. They broke the law by coming into the country, and now by staying.”

There are currently 1.7 million illegal aliens from Mexico and Central America living in the United States with deportation orders or a pending deportation order, according to federal data.

“When people come into our Country illegally, they will be DEPORTED!” Trump said.

Trump first previewed a renewed enforcement effort on Monday, vowing that ICE would be deporting “millions” of illegal aliens.

