Hispanic voters should take their fight against President Trump to the “streets,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) suggested in a tweet Saturday.

The Democrat presidential candidate spouted a series of falsehoods in a tweet posted Saturday, accusing Trump of breaking up Hispanic families and caging children just for kicks. He also accused Trump of seeking to “erase” the Hispanic population’s existence by way of a basic census citizenship question.

“If you’re Hispanic, there’s nothing @realDonaldTrump won’t do to break up your family, cage your children, or erase your existence with a weaponized census,” Swalwell tweeted.

“And there’s nothing we won’t do in the streets, courts, and at the ballot box to stop him. # FamiliesBelongTogether,” he added.

Of course, all of his accusations are patently false. Trump is not a racist, despite the mainstream media’s large scale attempt to characterize him as such. Swalwell also fails to recognize the difference between illegal and legal Hispanic migrants.

While the left’s focus has been on the “breaking up of families,” illegal migrants often do that on their own accord.

As Breitbart News previously reported:

An additional 2,104 migrant children and youths have been reunited with their migrant parents, according to the data recently provided to a judge by the Department of Health and Human Services. But many of their parents may choose to leave some of the 1,2014 children and youths in the United States when judges eject the parents’ asylum pleas. “There’s a lot of people from Central America who are willing to leave their kids here, rather than take them back,” said Mark Krikorian, the director of the Center for Immigration Studies.

It should also be noted that the alarming photos of children in warehouses were taken during the Obama administration.

As Breitbart News reported in 2014:

Breitbart Texas obtained internal federal government photos depicting the conditions of foreign children warehoused by authorities on U.S. soil on Wednesday night. Thousands of illegal immigrants have overrun U.S. border security and their processing centers in Texas along the U.S./Mexico border. Unaccompanied minors, including young girls under the age of 12, are making the dangerous journey from Central America and Mexico, through cartel-controlled territories, and across the porous border onto U.S. soil.

Notable, though, is Swalwell’s purported call for violence.

“And there’s nothing we won’t do in the streets, courts, and at the ballot box to stop him,” he wrote.