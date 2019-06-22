Exclusive – Donald Trump Jr.: 2020 Re-election Campaign a ‘Movement’

The upcoming presidential election is not about the Trumps — it is about the American people and the unmissable victories they have experienced over the last two years, Donald Trump Jr. said during an interview with Breitbart News Saturday.

Trump spoke with Breitbart News’s Washington Political Editor Matt Boyle Saturday and talked about the significance of the Trump campaign’s theme: This election is about “you.”

“This was a theme I heard from your speech, from the vice president’s speech, from your dad’s speech. You guys were all talking about this being a movement. This is bigger than any one person. This is bigger than any one candidate,” Boyle said.

“This is a movement of people that came together in 2016 and toppled some of the most powerful politicians in this country,” he added, citing President Trump’s post re-election rally tweet:

Don’t ever forget – this election is about YOU. It is about YOUR family, YOUR future, & the fate of YOUR COUNTRY. We begin our campaign with the best record, the best results, the best agenda, & the only positive VISION for our Country’s future! #Trump2020

Trump said his father — from the very beginning — was different, “unlike all the other people who have done nothing but been politicians basically their whole lives.”



“These are people who know that you have a guy who’s doing right by them: a guy who’s winning for America, a guy who’s winning for their kids and their grandkids, and who’s not a typical politician — certainly not like the ones you see on the other side who have lost their minds,” he said.

“It’s a movement because you have someone who’s not part of the establishment, and you have someone who wasn’t even a politician coming in there and doing a job that these guys could only dream of,” Trump continued.

“Obama could only dream of having the numbers that my father has done,” he added.

He cited former President Obama’s lack of common sense and business sense. He was just another groomed politician, but President Trump demonstrated that experience and common sense make all the difference. He proved that anyone — despite his or her lack of political background — can fight and make a difference, Trump explained.

Trump also mentioned the Mueller report and noted the significance of the political victory: It was not just a victory for the Trumps. It was a win for everyone.

“It was a win for all of our supporters. It was a win for all of those people in the stadium who never wavered, who never faltered, who always knew that this thing was exactly what it was, which is BS,” he said.

He believes the left’s reaction — from media personalities to former officials like former FBI Director James Comey — proves the existence of the “Deep State” and further confirms the “us vs. them” political battle. Trump believes his father’s supporters see that.

“These guys tried to subvert the American people and the will of the American people,” Trump explained. “They tried to do it forever and it all blew up in their face. Each one of those people — they knew it. They saw through it, and they stuck with us.”

It is clear, Trump added, that the deck is stacked against outsiders. However, his father proved that anything is possible, including a cranking economy at the hands of a political novice.

“The magic wand was conservative principles, common sense, experience,” Trump said.