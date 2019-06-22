Ocasio-Cortez: Trump Administration ‘Fighting to Not Give Children Toothpaste’

Dormitory beds for migrant children at the Homestead "temporary influx facility" outside of Miami. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
HANNAH BLEAU

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is doubling down on her claims that the Trump administration is running concentration camps on the southern border, tweeting on Saturday that the administration is also “fighting to not give children toothpaste or soap” and “making people sleep on dirt floors.”

The freshman Democrat made the stunning remarks in a series of tweets posted Saturday afternoon, accusing the GOP of supporting the construction of “mass concentration camps on the southern border.”

She added: “Reminder this admin is CHOOSING to round up refugees seeking asylum, fighting to not give children toothpaste or soap & making people sleep on dirt floors.”

Two Holocaust suvivors spoke out against Ocasio-Cortez’s comparison in a video released by Turning Point USA Saturday. Toothpaste did not seem to be one of their concerns.

“For every ten Jews, nine were killed,” David Tuck, one of the survivors who endured four concentration camps, said. “I was lucky.”

“You have no concentration camps here,” he added, questioning Ocasio-Cortez’s motive for making such an inappropriate comparison.

“She’s looking out for herself. There must be a purpose, a reason. Why would she say it? She wants to be popular,” he said.

Sami Steigmann, who is also a survivor of concentration camps, was “subjected to medical experiments.” He did not mince words.

“I went through it. How can you – looking at my face – tell me that the camps that they have in the south are concentration camps?” he asked the New York lawmaker.

