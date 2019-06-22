Reports: Pelosi Asked Trump Friday Night to Cancel ICE Raids

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) telephoned President Donald Trump on Friday evening with a request that he cancel the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids planned for Sunday, according to a report.

Pelosi called President Trump at 7:20 p.m. EST and the two spoke for around 12 minutes, according to CNN, citing an unnamed source. Fox News congressional reporter Chad Pergram confirmed the conversation occurred as did White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere.

On Saturday, President Trump announced via social media that the nationwide immigration sweep would be delayed for two weeks to allow Congressional leaders to fix longstanding immigration challenges. “At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!” President Trump wrote on Twitter.

In a statement Saturday, the House Speaker described the scheduled roundups of illegal aliens as “heartless” and a “brutal action which will tear families apart and inject terror into our communities.”

“These families are hard-working members of our communities and our country. The President’s action makes no distinction between a status violation and committing a serious crime,” the statement added.

One unnamed Democrat aide expressed skepticism to CNN that President Trump would make good on his pledge to delay the raids. “Democrats aren’t going to compromise their values,” said the aide. “He’s walked away from several deals on immigration. We have no illusions here.”

Pelosi welcomed President Trump’s announcement, taking to Twitter to thank him for holding off.

“Mr. President, delay is welcome,” the longtime California Democrat wrote. “Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together.”

As Breitbart News reported, 1.7 million illegal aliens from Mexico and Central America currently reside in the U.S. who have deportation orders or a pending deportation order.