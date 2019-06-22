Tom Homan Accuses Acting DHS Sec. McAleenan of ‘Resisting’ ICE Raids

A partial transcript is as follows:

PETE HEGSETH: The president says if you’re a double law-breaker, you got to go. These mayors’ resisting, Tom.

TOM HOMAN: The president is exactly right. I’ve read several news accounts of these mayors talking about terrorizing innocent immigrant communities. We’re not terrorizing innocent immigrant communities. They’re arresting illegal aliens by definition of law, who entered this country in violation of law, [who were] ordered deported by a federal judge. The men and women of ICE don’t arrest innocent people. They don’t terror innocent immigrant communities. They don’t arrest innocent people, they’re doing their job. And as far as these mayors of these sanctuary cities, I just wish they would shut their mouths.

You want to talk about the seperation of families? The separation of families are the angel moms and dads, who have been separated from their children forever because a criminal alien walked out of your sanctuary jail. Every one of those mayors ought to be ashamed. San Francisco, New York, Chicago. I can go on. Oakland’s mayor giving a heads up on a criminal operation. And they’re going to talk about ICE separating families? I’m disgusted. The story in the Washington Post especially got me off. The men and women of ICE deserve better than this.

JEDEDIAH BILA: Let’s look at what some of those mayors are actually saying. You have Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf [who said] “know your rights and use your local resources. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot [said] “CDP will not cooperate or facilitate any ICE enforcement actions.” And of course, my personal favorite New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio [said], “A sick plot to tear families apart and force immigrants into the shadows.” This is outrageous to me that they’re saying things like this. They make it as if they’re law abiding citizens. They came into the country illegally, who then defied the court. At what point do we stop caring about the law at all? Maybe we should advocate openly, as some of these Democrats are, lawlessness, and have this be our new platform.

HOMAN: If they don’t do operations like this, if they don’t carry out the judge’s order, there would be no integrity in the entire system. It means nothing. There are no consequences, no deterrence. They can just keep coming from across the border if you bring a kid. You won’t be detained if you bring a kid. You won’t be arrested if a judge tells you to remove yourself. These mayors aren’t the only ones resisting ICE. You’ve got acting Secretary of Homeland Security [Kevin McAleenan] resisting what ICE is trying to do. In the Washington Post story, and numerous media outlets, he does not support this operation. And I tell you what, if that’s his position then he’s on the wrong side of this issue. You don’t tell the men and women of ICE a day before they go out there to do this operation.

When this story was leaked, they gave the location of the cities, the day this was supposed to start, how many targets. This leak, which I know where the leak came from, I think we all know where the leak came from. That story only benefits one person. Put these officers at greater risk of harm. I know the president said we’re going to do an operation, one million people in a week. He didn’t give the location. He didn’t give the number of targets.