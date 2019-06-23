Census: Texas Adding 9 Hispanics to Population for Every White Resident

The state of Texas is adding about nine Hispanic residents to its population for every one white resident, the United States Census Bureau states.

The Texas Tribune published the latest Census Bureau data and projections which indicate that between 2010 and 2018 the Hispanic population in Texas has grown at nearly four times the rate of the white resident population and more than three times the rate of the black resident population.

Today, the Texas Hispanic population stands at almost 11.4 million. This indicates that Texas adds nearly 215,000 Hispanic residents every year, while the black resident population grows by only 60,000 a year and the white resident population grows by about 54,000, on average, a year.

Last year, alone, the white resident population of Texas grew by only about 24,000.

Hispanics, the Census data indicates, could become the largest population group in the state by as early as 2022, outpacing the 11.9 million white residents who currently live in Texas.

This year, the Census Bureau revealed that legal immigration — where the U.S. admits about 1.2 million legal immigrants a year, mostly from Central and Latin America — is driving nearly half of all population growth in the country.

Since 2011, the level to which immigration has accounted for overall population growth has increased more than 13 percent. At the current rate of legal immigration, about 1-in-6 U.S. residents will be foreign-born by 2060 and about 1-in-10 U.S. voters in the upcoming 2020 election will have been born outside of the country.

In the next two decades, should the country’s legal immigration policy go unchanged, the U.S. is set to import about 15 million new foreign-born voters. About eight million of these new foreign-born voters will have arrived through the process known as “chain migration,” where newly naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country.

Foreign-born voters, as research by Axios, the New York Times, University of Maryland, College Park researcher James Gimpel, and Ronald Brownstein has confirmed, are more likely than native-born Americans to vote for Democrats.

