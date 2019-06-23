Deported Illegal Alien Arrested for Allegedly Raping Tennessee Woman

An illegal alien who was already deported from the United States has been arrested on rape charges after returning to Knoxville, Tennessee.

Javier Morales, an illegal alien, allegedly raped a woman in January, pinning her to a wall and sexually assaulting her, according to local police. Before being prosecuted for the rape, the illegal alien was deported back to his native country.

Local officials placed warrants on Morales in the event that he returned to Knoxville. This week, Morales was arrested and charged for the rape after he arrived back in Knoxville after being deported, according to WVLT.

Currently, the illegal alien is being held at the Knoxville County Jail.

The rape case is the latest incident in Tennessee in which American citizens have been reportedly victimized by illegal aliens. 22-year-old Piece Corcoran was killed last year in a crash caused by an illegal alien who has yet to be prosecuted for his death.

Similarly, in April, Debbie Burgess was allegedly killed in Knoxville by an illegal alien driver. That same month, in Shelby County, Tennesee, a five-time deported illegal alien was charged with murdering a four-month-old baby by kicking the child to death. In Dyersburg, Tennessee in January, a pair of illegal aliens were charged with gang-raping a woman. An illegal alien accused of killing Shirra Branum in Jonesborough, Tennessee, is now on a federal “Most Wanted” list as he has yet to be prosecuted.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.