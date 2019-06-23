Elected Democrats will soon attempt to expand voting rights in deep blue states for illegal aliens, an election fraud expert says.

Last week, Democrats in New York state approved and signed into law a plan to give driver’s licenses to illegal aliens with the backing of the business lobby. The law allows for the state’s 725,000-strong illegal alien population to be eligible for the same driver’s license that American citizens are afforded.

Already, state officials have said the law will effectively give illegal aliens the ability to vote as New York registers citizens to vote at state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices.

New York Law Gives Illegals ‘Ability to Vote’ After Obtaining Driver’s Licensehttps://t.co/dKBzACbwQc — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 19, 2019

Government Accountability Institute (GAI) Director of Research Eric Eggers exclusively told Breitbart News that the new law in New York indicates that it is “only a matter of time” before elected Democrats in states like California, New York, Massachusetts, Oregon, and Maryland expand voting rights for illegal aliens.

“This is the first step towards the expansion of a number of things that normalize the rights of illegal aliens,” Eggers said.

“It’s only a matter of time before we see the expansion of illegal alien voting in state elections and eventually the Left pushing for illegal alien voting in federal elections,” Eggers continued.

Eggers said there are two scenarios to which illegal aliens may register to vote in New York. The first is illegal aliens knowingly registering to vote at the DMV by fraudulently claiming that they are eligible to vote.

“We’re now trusting illegal aliens’ honor not to register to vote,” Eggers said.

The second case is where the state’s Democrat officials exploit illegal aliens by coercing them to register to vote without them truly understanding that it is illegal.

“My research shows that illegals get caught up in this by parties that exploit and victimize illegal aliens,” Eggers said.

Florida immigration attorney Liz Ricci told Breitbart News that she has had clients get caught up in the easily accessible voting registration system and suffered the consequences in return.

“I’ve had other clients who were denied naturalization because of this,” Ricci said.

The New York effort to add hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to the state’s driver’s license rolls comes just before the 2020 presidential election, a calculated move by the Democrat National Committee (DNC), according to Eggers.

“The Democrats are doing this right in time for 2020,” Eggers said. “We know that [DNC Chairman] Tom Perez has been advocating for this — the expansion of voting rights to illegal aliens.”

The New York law will “potentially increase” the voting impact of illegal aliens across the state and thus diluting the votes of American citizens, Eggers said.

California, where illegal aliens are allowed to obtain driver’s licenses as well, has been found to have a growing voter fraud issue across the state. Last year, the California DMV admitted that it had registered 1,500 non-eligible voters, including noncitizens, over the course of just six months.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.