Mollie Tibbetts Trial Delayed as Illegal Alien Wants Confession Thrown Out

The trial against illegal alien Cristhian Bahena Rivera, accused of murdering 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts in Brooklyn, Iowa, has been delayed once again as the suspect seeks to have his alleged confession of the murder thrown out.

In August 2018, Bahena Rivera, an illegal alien from Mexico, was charged with Tibbetts’ murder after police said he admitted to confronting and chasing down the young woman.

After a nationwide search, Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in Poweshiek County, Iowa. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted, and worked on a dairy farm using a stolen ID and Social Security card after allegedly crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as a child.

The murder trial, which was supposed to begin in September, has now been pushed to November 12 as Bahena Rivera’s attorney continue their effort to have the illegal alien’s alleged confession of the murder thrown out so a jury never hears the statements.

Since March, Bahena Rivera has claimed that he was not read his Miranda Rights by police when he was first questioned and, therefore, all of his statements made during the questioning should be inadmissible in court.

Most recently, prosecutors said they have DNA analysis that has confirmed that Tibbetts’ blood was in the trunk of the illegal alien’s car.

At the start of the case, Bahena Rivera began making multiple requests, including asking that he not be called an “illegal alien” and demanding additional American taxpayer money to fund a private investigation for his defense.

Bahena Rivera’s latest request was granted in which he asked that the trial and jury pool selection be moved to a less white, more Hispanic-populated county, suggesting that he would not have a fair trial from a predominantly white American jury.

Subsequently, the court agreed to move the trial to Woodbury County, Iowa — a region with nearly five times the Hispanic population of Poweshiek County where the trial was originally set.

According to prosecutors, Bahena Rivera was the last person who saw Tibbetts jogging on the evening of July 18 in Brooklyn, Iowa, security camera footage reveals. That is the night Tibbetts went missing.

The illegal alien told police that Tibbetts was jogging when he saw her, according to prosecutors. That is when he said he approached Tibbetts and started talking to her. After Tibbetts told Bahena Rivera that she would call the police if he did not stop following her, the illegal alien allegedly chased her and says he “blacked out” after this.

Police believe Bahena Rivera stabbed Tibbetts to death, then drove to a cornfield where prosecutors say he placed corn stalks over her to hide her body. The illegal alien has been held on a $5 million bond.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.