Donald Trump Orders More Iran Sanctions

President Donald Trump ordered a new round of economic sanctions on Iran on Monday in response to heightened tensions with the rogue nation.

“We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country,” Trump said to reporters in the Oval Office at the signing ceremony. “I can only tell you we cannot ever let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

The sanctions are expected to target Iran’s supreme leader as part of the response to the country shooting down an American surveillance drone in international waters.

Despite ordering a military strike on Iranian targets in response to the aggressive attack, Trump called it back.

The president warned Iran not to expect similar military restraint in the future.

“I think a lot of restraint has been shown by us, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to show it in the future,” Trump said.

He added that he respected the Iranian people, despite the dangerous governing regime.

“I know many Iranians living in New York, and they’re fantastic people,” Trump stated.