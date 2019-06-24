Donald Trump to Iran: No Nuclear Weapons and Stop Sponsoring Terror

President Donald Trump set demands for Iran Monday as the rogue nation continues to challenge the United States and raise tensions in the region.

“The U.S. request for Iran is very simple – No Nuclear Weapons and No Further Sponsoring of Terror!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president noted that the United States spent too much money safeguarding the shipping lanes for other countries to get their oil from the Strait of Hormuz. He noted that China got 91 percent of its oil from the strait and Japan got 62 percent.

“So why are we protecting the shipping lanes for other countries (many years) for zero compensation,” Trump asked. “All of these countries should be protecting their own ships on what has always been a dangerous journey.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Saudi Arabia for talks Monday regarding the ongoing tensions with Iran, after they downed a United States surveillance drone.

“Productive meeting with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud today to discuss heightened tensions in the region and the need to promote maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter. “Freedom of navigation is paramount.”

