Former Vice President Joe Biden falsely blamed media on Saturday for failing to print his comments about segregationists in context.

In an interview with Al Sharpton on MSNBC, Biden defended his remarks about working with segregationists and claimed he was referring to Ted Kennedy when he spoke about being called “son” while others as “boy.”

Sharpton warned Biden he needed to understand the hurtful history of the term “boy.”

“I do fully understand, that’s not what I said though,” Biden said defensively. “They didn’t print the whole deal, you know what I mean? The context of this was totally different.”

Biden said he was focused on explaining his ability to work with people that he hated, even segregationists.

“I do understand the consequence of the word ‘boy’ but it wasn’t said in any of that context at all,” Biden said. “They called Teddy Kennedy ‘boy,’ that was the distinction … the reason he called me ‘son’ because he said I’m not even qualified to be in the Senate.”

But Biden did not mention Sen. Ted Kennedy at all that night, according to a pool report of the fundraiser and other reports of the event, showing that his excuse to Sharpton rings hollow.

Biden still has not apologized for his remarks, a fact noted by Sharpton on Monday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.