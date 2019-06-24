Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that Planned Parenthood facilities are not like “concentration camps for fetuses,” calling a reporter’s question “crazy,” The Daily Wire reported Monday.

A video surfaced Monday morning, showing a group of reporters swarming the New York lawmaker. At one point, Ocasio-Cortez took a question from a man who asked, “Congresswoman, do you think Planned Parenthood and abortion clinics are like concentration camps for fetuses?”

Ocasio-Cortez dismissed the question and issued a short reply.

“Um, absolutely not, sir,” she said, calling it “crazy.”

WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez asked if Planned Parenthood Abortion clinics are like concentration camps: pic.twitter.com/3MzbxZmKbg — Amanda Prestigiacomo (@AmandaPresto) June 24, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez has been under fire for comparing migrant detention facilities to concentration camps. She made the controversial remarks in an Instagram live video posted last week and has failed to back down or apologize, despite backlash from Holocaust survivors.

“I went through it. How can you – looking at my face – tell me that the camps that they have in the South are concentration camps?” survivor Sami Steigmann said in a video Turning Point USA posted Saturday.

“You are insulting every victim of the Holocaust,” he said. “Shame on you.”

As Breitbart News reported, migrant detention facilities are a far cry from concentration camps. The former serves as a temporary holding place for migrants who illegally enter the United States on their own accord. The United States is not “rounding up” citizens or political opponents, and migrant detention facilities are not set up for the inhumane purposes of torture or death. While overcrowding is a massive issue, GOP lawmakers are trying to get Democrats on board with funding to provide additional bed space and other essential resources that would improve the facilities.

The same cannot be said of those who operated concentration camps. The comfort of the occupants was not a priority.

The argument could be made, however, that Planned Parenthood facilities have more in common, as unwanted unborn children who enter the facilities are terminated, one way or the other. Planned Parenthood performed more than 332,000 abortions last year alone.

Overall, 61 million unborn babies have been killed since Roe v. Wade was settled.