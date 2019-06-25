Chants of “build the wall” broke out at Tuesday’s rollout of the Donald J. Trump for President Latino Coalition event in Miami, Florida.

Vice President Mike Pence was headlining the launch of the Trump 2020 presidential campaign event when chanting broke out among what was described by New York Times Miami Bureau Chief Patricia Mazzei as a largely Cuban/Venezuelan/Nicaraguan American crowd, “Build the wall.”

“We need four more years for President Donald Trump,” Pence said sparking the crowd to begin chanting those same words.

It’s notable that Pence did this event in Miami on Tuesday because on Wednesday and Thursday in the same city the Democrat candidates for president will have their first debates in the same city. In addition to NBC and MSNBC hosting the debates, the Spanish language Telemundo is also co-hosting these first face offs among Democrats. Pence’s rollout of the Latino coalition for Trump comes as a prebuttal of sorts to the coming Democrat onslaught on the president in Miami later this week.

“Chants of ‘Build the wall’ have broken out at Latinos for a trump event in Miami as Pence talks about border security,” Mazzei described.

“Chants of ‘Build that wall’ erupt at Pence’s ‘Latinos for Trump’ event. VP says “in the midst of democrat obstruction…President Trump has taken decisive action to end the crisis at our southern border & we are securing our border.” Touts 400m of wall finished by next year,” said Associated Press reporter Alexandra Jaffe.

The crowd also chanted “Trump, Trump, Trump,” early in Pence’s speech. Cheers and clapping broke out as Pence lauded President Trump delivering American economic success.

