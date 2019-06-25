Ocasio-Cortez Shares Tips on Avoiding ICE Arrest After Trump Delays Deportation Raids

NEW YORK — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been utilizing President Donald Trump’s announced two week delay in the planned mass roundup of illegal immigrants to help those illegals prepare to protect themselves against raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A mass email sent out on Saturday by Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign and signed “AOC Team” reads:

We need your help. Just a few minutes ago, the Trump Administration announced that they would delay their nationwide ICE raids for two weeks — but that does not absolve us of our obligation to help our neighbors. Immigrant rights organizations have been working to spread legal information to people who may need it in anticipation of the upcoming raids. Today, we’re asking you to support those efforts, and to use this delay to help our neighbors prepare, know their legal rights and protect their families.

The email suggests those who “think that you might be likely to interact with ICE” should download, print out and hang in their homes a poster available in 17 languages that lists recommendations on how to respond to ICE raids, including the following text:

You do not have to let ICE in unless they have a warrant signed by a judge giving them authorization to enter to arrest someone at your address. Ask them to slip the warrant under the door before you open it. ICE will most likely try to enter your home without a warrant and needs consent from an adult to enter.

If ICE agents are inside my home, can I ask them to leave? DO NOT LIE. DO NOT SHOW FALSE DOCUMENTS. DO NOT RUN OR PHYSICALLY RESIST ARREST. Say, “I do not want to answer any questions” and ask agents to leave their contact information. If they enter without consent, say, “I do not consent to this. Please leave the house.”

Do not give ICE passport or consular documents unless they have a search warrant signed by a judge listing those items. ICE agents often ask people to gather up their travel documents during an arrest. They are only doing this to help the government try to deport you. Say, “I don’t want to bring my documents” or “I don’t want to give anything over.”

The download provides a form with a list of questions to document what ICE agents do during any arrests.

A poster with similar themes was shared by Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter:

🚨 WE HAVE TO PROTECT IMMIGRANTS!! 🚨 SHARE widely, our community needs to know what are our rights. #HereToStay Translated in 11 languages: English, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Farsi, Hindi, Korean, Marathi, Vietnamese, and Tagalog. pic.twitter.com/dwnej1gu9H — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) June 21, 2019

The poster linked in Ocasio-Cortez’s email is sponsored by the Immigrant Defense Project, or IDP, which has been funded by George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

The material lists contact information for IDP to report ICE raids in New York. Those outside New York are asked to call the radical immigration group United We Dream, whose website lists Soros’s Open Society as a “funding partner.”

The IDP poster says it was written “with legal support of the Center for Constitutional Rights.” The Center also receives Soros funding.

After warning that mass ICE raids would begin this past weekend, Trump announced on Saturday that he would delay the roundups by two weeks in hopes of securing bipartisan support to resolve the border crisis.

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border,” he tweeted.

“If not, Deportations start!” he added.

Joshua Klein contributed research to this article.