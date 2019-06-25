Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) split from members of their party Tuesday and requested more information on E. Jean Carroll’s claim that Donald Trump raped her 23 years ago.

While many of his Republican colleagues have remained silent on the issue, or come out in support of the president, Romney claimed the accusation placed by Jean Carroll, who previously said “most people think of rape as being sexy,” is a “serious” allegation, according to CNN.

“It’s a very serious allegation,” Romney said. “I hope that it is fully evaluated. The President said it didn’t happen and I certainly hope that’s the case.”

Ernst said that Carroll should be interviewed and that “additional information” is needed.

“I think anybody that makes an accusation like that, they should come forward,” Ernst told CNN. “But obviously there has to be some additional information. They need to interview her. They need to visit with him.”

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) referred to Jean Carroll’s allegation against the president as “unacceptable, deplorable behavior.” Thune also said because “the President is denying them, I can’t comment on, them because I don’t know what the truth is.”

On Monday, during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Jean Carrol drew criticism after she claimed that “most people think of rape as being sexy – think of the fantasies.”

Jean Carroll also said, “the word rape carries so many sexual connotations.”