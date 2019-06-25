U.S. Secret Service took an employee of a Chicago restaurant into custody Tuesday evening after she spit on President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump, the president’s son told Breitbart News.

“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” Eric Trump told Breitbart News when reached by phone late Tuesday evening. “For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

Eric Trump spoke to Breitbart News late Tuesday evening after local news reporters revealed what happened.

Mary Ann Ahern, a reporter for NBC channel 5 in Chicago, tweeted about the incident:

Hearing of incident at Aviary tonight, an employee allegedly spit on son of @realDonaldTrump who is visiting Chicago, offender now in US Secret Service custody — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019

She said Eric Trump was seen leaving Aviary, which is an upscale Chicago cocktail lounge:

Eric Trump seen leaving Aviary. — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019

Ahern also tweeted a photo of Chicago Police Department officials assisting with the U.S. Secret Service response:

Police presence outside Aviary after alleged incident between an employee and Eric Trump around 8:30pm pic.twitter.com/1oIiVfsiKj — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019

Chicago Police officials were also on the scene assisting with the Secret Service, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department confirmed on Twitter.

CPD was on scene and assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter. Any and all inquiries regarding a federal protectee must be directed to the Secret Service. https://t.co/ecq5TaMiQ0 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 26, 2019

A source on the scene told Breitbart News that the Chicago Police Department and Secret Service officials handled the case “extraordinarily professionally.”

Eric Trump tweeted about his trip to Chicago on Tuesday evening as well:

Always love visiting ⁦@TrumpChicago⁩! It is one of the most beautiful buildings in the world! ⁦@TrumpHotels⁩ pic.twitter.com/vr60sbbb07 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 26, 2019

According to sources familiar with the matter, Eric Trump had, with a group of people, come into Aviary, an upscale lounge in Chicago, and the young woman–an employee of the establishment–came right up to him and spit in his face. Per an eyewitness, she murmured inaudibly something that sounded like it was anti-Trump. Then Secret Service agents who were there protecting Eric Trump jumped into action and took the woman into custody. She was put in handcuffs and placed in a police paddy wagon, a source with knowledge said. Eric Trump decided not to press charges against the woman in the end, and she was released from police custody.