Suspect Allegedly Ignored Armed Homeowner’s Warning, Died in Doorway

An intrusion suspect who allegedly ignored an armed homeowner’s warnings died in the doorway of a Crescent Township, Pennsylvania, home Tuesday morning.

WPXI’s Mike Holden tweeted:

Police clearing the crime scene. Medical Examiner has removed a body from the location.

CBS Philadelphia reports the deceased suspect, 22-year-old Corey Laguardia, allegedly knocked on the door of the home and asked to see a specific person. The 59-year-old homeowner told him that he had the wrong house, at which time the Laguardia allegedly began trying to break through door. The homeowner responded by shooting Laguardia, who “collapsed in the doorway” and was pronounced dead.

WPXI reports that the homeowner “felt threatened for himself, his child with medical needs and his elderly mother whom he cares.”

