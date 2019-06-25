Three Democrats, a Republican, and Native Americans from several tribes are holding a press conference on Tuesday to push for passage of a new bill, Remove the Stain Act. The legislation would revoke the Medal of Honor that was given to members of the United States Army that fought in the battle of Wounded Knee in 1890.

The announcement of the press conference calls that battle “the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre.”

The lawmakers sponsoring and advocating for the bill are Rep. Denny Heck (D-WA), Deb Haaland (D-NM), and Paul Cook (R-CA).

Native Americans taking part include Marcella LeBeau, first lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps, D-Day, and French Legion of Honor, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe; Manny Iron Hawk, chairman of HAWK 1890 (Heartbeat At Wounded Knee), Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe; and Phyllis Hollow Horn of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. EST.