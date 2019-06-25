Woman Who Shot Intrusion Suspect: ‘Hopefully He Learned a Lesson’

A Killeen, Texas, woman shot an intrusion suspect Sunday and afterward said she hoped “he learned a lesson.”

KWTX reports that the woman served in the Army for nine years and credits that service for helping her have the right mindset when she heard strange noises coming from outside her home.

The unidentified woman ascertained that the sounds were that of someone removing the window to her garage and she responded by grabbing a handgun and getting mentally prepared.

The woman said, “I loaded my handgun. I sat here and waited.”

As she sat the woman saw the suspect approaching her bedroom because his cellphone light was shining. She fired a shot, striking the suspect, who immediately “screamed and ran.”

She chased him down the hall firing again, but missing. The woman caught the man and was able to briefly pin him to the floor before he escaped.

Following the incident she said, “He got the right house because hopefully, he learned a lesson.”

MyKiss103.1 reports that the Killeen Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding the suspect who fled after being shot.

