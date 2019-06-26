Bar Owner: Worker Who Spit on Eric Trump Placed on Leave

The Alinea Group, owners of the high-end Chicago cocktail lounge where President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, was spat on by an employee, has been put on leave.

Trump confirmed to Breitbart News that the U.S. Secret Service took an employee of The Aviary into custody following the incident. In a telephone interview with Washington editor Matthew Boyle, Trump said the ordeal was “purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems.”

“For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility,” the president’s son continued. “When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

His comments came after reports of the alleged spitting incident Tuesday night at the trendy West Loop area bar.

Breitbart News reported:

According to sources familiar with the matter, Eric Trump had, with a group of people, come into Aviary, an upscale lounge in Chicago, and the young woman–an employee of the establishment–came right up to him and spit in his face. Per an eyewitness, she murmured inaudibly something that sounded like it was anti-Trump. Then Secret Service agents who were there protecting Eric Trump jumped into action and took the woman into custody. She was put in handcuffs and placed in a police paddy wagon, a source with knowledge said. Eric Trump decided not to press charges against the woman in the end, and she was released from police custody.