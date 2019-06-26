‘BORING!’ Donald Trump Tweets One-Word Review of Democratic Debate

President Donald Trump mocked the first Democratic presidential debate of 2019 Wednesday night, as he traveled to Japan for the G-20 summit.

During a refueling stop in Alaska, Trump spoke with some troops at the military base, noting that the debate had already started.

“I had my choice between you and them, and I chose you,” he told them.

Trump also panned their performance while speaking to reporters, after the first section of the debate.

“I think they all are going to do very poorly,” he said.

After boarding the plane again, Trump shared his view with the public on Twitter.

“BORING,” he posted.