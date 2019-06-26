Cory Booker: We Need to Talk More About Transgender Americans

Sen. Cory Booker argued during the Democrat presidential debate on Wednesday that Americans need to talk more about transgender people.

“We do not talk enough about trans-Americans, especially African American trans-Americans, and even incredibly high rates of murder right now,” he said.

He compared the transgender rights struggles to the civil rights of black Americans, recalling a time when they were lynched in America.

Booker also said that up to 30 percent of LGBT schoolchildren were afraid to go to school.

He then argued that Democrats needed to do more than just support the Equality Act proposed in Congress.

“We need to have a president that will fight to protect LGBTQ Americans every single day from violence,” he said.