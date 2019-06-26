Presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said during Wednesday’s debate that gun violence is a “national health emergency in this country.”

She suggested that solutions might include “universal background checks” and banning “weapons of war,” a reference to “assault weapons.”

Warren did not mention that California adopted universal background checks in the early 1990s, yet the state has witnessed mass shooting upon mass shooting in the decades since.

She also omitted the fact that California has an “assault weapons” ban, yet the shootings continue.

She said, “We can also double down on the research and find out what really works.”

Warren added, “We need to treat it like a serious research problem, which we have not done.”

On June 25, Breitbart News reported a 60 Minutes segment about University of Southern California research on AR-15s. That research contrasted an AR-15 rifle with a 9mm handgun and found that the rifle was more powerful than the handgun.

The researchers could have found an even greater discrepancy in power if they had compared an AR-15 rifle to a .32 handgun.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.