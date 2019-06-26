Democrat presidential candidates are making appearances on Spanish language television for cooking and taco segments ahead of their first debates this week in Miami, Florida.

Candidates Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and former Obama administration Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro each took turns at cooking on Univision’s Despierta América this week. Politico reported Castro appeared Monday and Harris Tuesday, just a day and two ahead of the first debate in Miami, Florida. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) joined the program via phone the day he announced his run for president, speaking to its audience in Spanish:

Esto es el "Sazón electoral" y nos acompaña el precandidato demócrata a la presidencia @JulianCastro pic.twitter.com/roQoCxT5Cl — Despierta América (@despiertamerica) June 24, 2019

Presidential hopeful and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg joined Univision’s Enrique Acevedo for interviews over tacos, as have Castro and Booker, according to the report.

Candidates Castro, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and five other Democrats participated in a National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials forum at the Telemundo Center in Miami last week, according to Politico.

Castro sits at less than one percent in a Real Clear Politics average of recent polls for the Democrat presidential nomination. The former Obama administration official came in third among Hispanic voters, however, in a Univision poll released Tuesday. The network’s poll further found more than one third do not think Democrats care about their vote. About the exact number felt the same about Republicans. Fifty-five percent thought Democrats were doing a good job communicating, compared to 21.5 percent who thought Republicans were communicating well.

NBCUniversal International and Telemundo Enterprises chairman Cesar Conde told Politico, “The future of the United States is directly linked to the future of Latinos.” Politico further reported that Lourdes Torres, Univision senior vice president for Political Coverage and Special Projects, characterized leading Democrat presidential contender Joe Biden’s campaign as resistant to making an appearance on Univision.

Wednesday and Thursday nights’ Democrat presidential debates in Miami will be broadcast on Spanish language channel Telemundo. According to the report, it will be the first time a Spanish language channel has co-hosted a first in election cycle debate. The two nights of debates are being broadcast by NBC and MSNBC, as well as Telemundo.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Miami the day before the two nights of Democrat debates begin. He was there to launch the Donald J. Trump for President Latino Coalition, where he was met by a rambunctious crowd chanting and cheering for President Trump and America.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.