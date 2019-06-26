President Donald Trump blamed Democrats for a father and daughter who drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande into the United States on Wednesday.

“Well, that’s like what I’ve been saying; if they fixed the laws, you wouldn’t have that,” Trump said when asked by reporters at the White House about the horrific photo widely shared on social media.

Trump said that Democrats were to blame for failing to pass laws closing the migrant loopholes in the United States asylum laws.

“People are coming up, they’re running through the Rio Grande — it can be a very rough river of sorts,” Trump said. “I mean, there are times when going across the Rio Grande is very dangerous.”

The president commented on the photo at the White House prior to his trip to Japan for the G20 Summit.

“They want to have open borders, and open borders mean crime, and open borders mean people drowning in the rivers, and it’s a very dangerous thing,” he said.

Trump said that the father was “probably a wonderful guy” but reminded potential migrants that it was a dangerous journey across the Rio Grande.

Trump said that Democrats should immediately act to stop the import of minors across the United States, blaming the “coyotes” and the drug cartels for “getting rich” by transporting minors to the border.

“Children are actually being brought into slavedom if you look at what’s happening,” Trump said.

If Democrats would pass laws closing the asylum loopholes, Trump said, there would be fewer migrants trying to enter the United States.

“People go through the guards. If we had the right laws that the Democrats are not letting us have, those people they wouldn’t be coming up, they wouldn’t be trying,” he said.

Trump said he spoke with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about a future funding bill to help fund humanitarian aid for migrants crossing into the country.

“A lot of people are starting to realize that I was right when we have a crisis at the border,” he said, recalling when Democrats and media called it a “manufactured crisis.”