Donald Trump: Joe Biden Is a Struggling ‘Lost Soul’

President Donald Trump said former Vice President Joe Biden was struggling ideologically in the 2020 Democrat primary.

“Joe Biden is a lost soul, he doesn’t know where he is I don’t think, he’s changing his views rapidly,” Trump said.

Since announcing his run for president, Biden has struggled to explain his past support for issues and legislation now considered anathema by Democrats, such as his support for the Hyde Amendment.

Trump acknowledged, however, Biden was different than the other Democrats who were mostly running on socialist ideas.

“He does seem to be different than the others,” he said.

Trump has focused his attention on Biden in recent weeks, as the former vice president continues to lead the Democrat primary polls for 2020.

“There is something going on in that brain of his,” Trump said in an interview with Hill.TV on Tuesday. “I think he’s off. He’s different. We’ve all known him a long time. I’ve seen him for a long time.”