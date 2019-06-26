Donald Trump Will Watch ‘Boring’ and ‘Unexciting’ Democrat Debates

President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday he would watch the Democrat presidential primary debates this week.

“It just seems very boring, but I’m going to watch it because I have to, it’s part of my life,” Trump said in a Wednesday morning interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

The candidates will be split up into two different nights of debates on MSNBC on Wednesday and Thursday.

Trump acknowledged he would be traveling on Air Force One on his trip to Japan for the G20 summit but would still tune in. This is the first time that the candidates running to challenge Trump for president in 2020 will appear on the debate stage.

“Do I want to watch it? Do I want to watch these people? That’s a very unexciting group of people,” Trump said about the group of Democrats challenging him for president.

Trump did not confirm whether or not he planned to share his thoughts on Twitter during the debate.

“I wasn’t thinking about it, but maybe I will now,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity in response to reports he would live-tweet the debates. “Instead of fake news, I’ll make them correct news. And that’s OK.”