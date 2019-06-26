‘Four More Years!’: Donald Trump Thrills Faith and Freedom Convention

President Donald Trump spoke to faith activists on Wednesday at the Faith and Freedom Coalition, thanking them for their support.

“Four more years,” the crowd reportedly chanted as Trump spoke about their successes in office.

The president celebrated his victories in the courts, noting the historic number of confirmed judges during his presidency.

The Senate confirmed 123 of Trump’s nominees to the court system, including 41 appeals court judges, 80 district court judges, and 2 Supreme Court justices.

Trump expressed optimism that he could win reelection in 2020, citing the enormous amount of energy in the room.

He said Democrats were unlikely to outwork his supporters, reminding them that Hillary Clinton dubbed them “The Deplorables.”

“I don’t think they have energy. They are trying to destroy themselves. They have negative energy,” he said, referring to the 2020 Democrats.

He warned that Democrats were “increasingly hostile” to pro-life Americans, supporting abortion and infanticide, and he vowed to keep fighting for life.

The president noted that he ended federal funding for fetal tissue research and reversed the Mexico City policy, which drew cheers and applause from the crowd.

Other achievements he highlighted included doubling the Child Tax Credit and moving the United States embassy to Jerusalem.

Trump also welcomed Natalie Harp to the stage, a young woman who battled stage 2 bone cancer and benefited from the president’s “right to try” legislation, which allows terminally ill patients to use experimental drugs unapproved by the FDA.

He also specifically mentioned Katie Shaw, a woman he met who is living with Down syndrome and defending life at every stage.

The president also touted his efforts to free pastors to speak freely on political issues by loosening the Johnson Amendment.

He joked that he might reverse his decision if the pastors started speaking against him in the next election, noting that the “fake news” would likely take his remarks seriously.

“They’ll say, ‘See, I told you he wants to be a dictator. I told you that,’” he said with a grin.

Trump also spoke about ending child smuggling and child separation, urging Democrats to support his efforts to secure the border and safeguard migrant children.

“The whole concept of separation is so bad,” Trump said. “If the Democrats have any sense of moral decency on this issue, they must immediately charge forward and change our laws.”