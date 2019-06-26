GoFundMe Fundraising for Planned Parenthood, Abortion Industry

Crowdfunding site GoFundMe, a for-profit site that allows users to generate donation funds, has created its own fund to raise money for Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, and other abortion industry groups.

Take action and join the #FightBack campaign—a new fund to protect reproductive rights across the US. Your donation will directly support @ACLU @PPFA @PPact & the National Network of @AbortionFunds. https://t.co/P4LT7fRc1o — GoFundMe 🏳️‍🌈 (@gofundme) June 21, 2019

“A new social fundraising movement to protect abortion and reproductive rights has been launched to support the National Network of Abortion Funds, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, American Civil Liberties Union, and the ACLU Foundation,” GoFundMe announced. “Donate now to join the fight.”

The site has joined other left-wing platforms and many in the Hollywood film industry as well in condemning restrictions on abortion. GoFundMe calls its campaign “Fight Back” and kicked it off with its own donation of $25,000.

“Access to abortion is under attack in this country,” GoFundMe says, adding:

Already too many face burdensome waiting periods, medically unnecessary restrictions, denials of insurance coverage, and other hurdles meant to make it harder to get an abortion. As a result, for too many people abortion is already inaccessible. And now, we are seeing a rash of abortion bans sweeping the country, all with one goal in mind — to bring a direct challenge to Roe v. Wadeto the Supreme Court, and take away the constitutional right to abortion altogether.

Using the language of the abortion industry – that abortion is “health care,” the site states abortion restrictions “will hit people of color and those who are struggling to make ends meet the hardest – the people who already face barriers to accessing good health care.”

“While some wealthy people may be able to find a way around abortion bans, far too many — especially those who already face racism, homophobia, and transphobia — will be left with no options at all,” GoFundMe says.

According to the crowdfunding site, 40 percent of funds donated to its campaign will directly support Planned Parenthood Action Fund and the ACLU, while the remaining 60 percent will be distributed to GoFundMe.org, the site’s charity organization. The platform says its charity will then distribute those funds to Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the ACLU Foundation, and the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Planned Parenthood thanked GoFundMe on Twitter:

We're so thankful to @gofundme for this extraordinary effort to support Planned Parenthood, alongside our trusted allies working to protect and expand access to abortion care. #BansOffMyBody https://t.co/K39tSuB30P — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) June 21, 2019

GoFundMe says it has a goal of raising $500,000, and, at the time of publication, over $40,000 had been raised.